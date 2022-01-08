Overview

Dr. Bruce Levitt, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.



Dr. Levitt works at Clarkstown Medical Associates in New City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.