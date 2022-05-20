Dr. Bruce Lessin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lessin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Lessin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Lessin, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Locations
Bruce E Lessin M D P C.1313 Dolley Madison Blvd Ste 207, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 821-1677
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent I am a patient for over 30 years and while you may be kept waiting for a while the wait is worth it very in-depth examination al questions and issues explored and answered.
About Dr. Bruce Lessin, MD
- General Medical Practice
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1003973165
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown U-Hosp
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lessin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lessin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lessin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lessin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lessin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lessin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lessin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.