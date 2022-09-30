See All Podiatrists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Bruce Lerman, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Bruce Lerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Good Samaritan Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Lerman works at Bruce Lerman Dpm Inc in San Jose, CA with other offices in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bruce Lerman Dpm Inc
    2101 Forest Ave Ste 118, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 292-8800
  2. 2
    Bruce I Lerman Dpm
    555 Knowles Dr Ste 117, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 292-8800
  3. 3
    O'connor Hospital
    2105 Forest Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 292-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 30, 2022
    I have had painful bunions for most of my adult life. It came to a point where my left foot developed Morton’s neuroma and no matter what I did, I always felt nagging discomfort. I had delayed surgery twice in Germany where I lived and once in the Bay Area CA as I really wanted to go with someone who I could trust not just through my in person meetings, online research ( I did a lot of that ) but also intuitively. All the stars aligned when I met Dr Lerman in the summer. Long story short, my lapiplasty has gone so well, 2 months post op and back in my sneakers with minimal foot discomfort and pain. Dr Lerman has held space for me through many moments of angst, he’s patient, he’s kind, he’s caring, he’s funny and he’s EXPERIENCED. His whole team is a one big happy family who welcome you the minute you walk-in. Thank you Kim, Theresa and everyone else. Dr Lerman - so much gratitude for you. I am glad I went with lapiplasty and not the traditional bunionectomy and with Dr Lerman.
    Anj — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. Bruce Lerman, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1467486803
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Lerman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lerman has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

