Dr. Bruce Lerman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bruce Lerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Good Samaritan Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Bruce Lerman Dpm Inc2101 Forest Ave Ste 118, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 292-8800
Bruce I Lerman Dpm555 Knowles Dr Ste 117, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 292-8800
O'connor Hospital2105 Forest Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 292-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had painful bunions for most of my adult life. It came to a point where my left foot developed Morton’s neuroma and no matter what I did, I always felt nagging discomfort. I had delayed surgery twice in Germany where I lived and once in the Bay Area CA as I really wanted to go with someone who I could trust not just through my in person meetings, online research ( I did a lot of that ) but also intuitively. All the stars aligned when I met Dr Lerman in the summer. Long story short, my lapiplasty has gone so well, 2 months post op and back in my sneakers with minimal foot discomfort and pain. Dr Lerman has held space for me through many moments of angst, he’s patient, he’s kind, he’s caring, he’s funny and he’s EXPERIENCED. His whole team is a one big happy family who welcome you the minute you walk-in. Thank you Kim, Theresa and everyone else. Dr Lerman - so much gratitude for you. I am glad I went with lapiplasty and not the traditional bunionectomy and with Dr Lerman.
About Dr. Bruce Lerman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
