Dr. Bruce Leonard, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bruce Leonard, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Battle Creek, MI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan.
Dr. Leonard works at
Locations
Dr. Bruce Leonard, DDS3 John R St, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Directions (269) 246-8379Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
- Health Plan of Michigan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, honest, thorough. No bells and whistles and the reasonable cost reflects that. I wish I had found him sooner. I've previously had awful experiences with other dentists in Battle Creek.
About Dr. Bruce Leonard, DDS
- Dentistry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.
