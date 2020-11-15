See All Podiatrists in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Bruce Lehnert, DPM

Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Bruce Lehnert, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Lehnert works at SOAR Spine and Orthopedics in Redwood City, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    SOAR Redwood City
    500 Arguello St Ste 100, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 851-4900
    SF Office
    1375 Sutter St Ste 105, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 851-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sequoia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 15, 2020
    Dr.Lehnert performed surgery on my torn Achilles, described as tendon transfer using tendon from big toe to replace the Achilles that was beyond repair. Recovery was not easy but sure was successful. Four ? Years later I couldn't be more satisfied and at 80 years still playing golf. Thanks doctor.
    David Redfern — Nov 15, 2020
    About Dr. Bruce Lehnert, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1942269642
    Education & Certifications

    • Hadassah University Medical Center
    • Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Lehnert, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehnert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lehnert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lehnert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lehnert has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehnert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehnert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehnert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehnert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehnert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

