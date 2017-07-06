Dr. Bruce Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Kambiz Parsa M.d. Inc465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 1001, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 275-5180Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee, Lisa , Michael ... Thank you for taking such a great care of my wife. You guys are beyond amazing! Carl
About Dr. Bruce Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1629148994
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.