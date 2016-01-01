Overview

Dr. Bruce Larson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lisbon, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Larson works at Essentia Health-Lisbon Clinic in Lisbon, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.