Dr. Bruce Larson, PA-C

Family Medicine
3 (1)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bruce Larson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lisbon, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.

Dr. Larson works at Essentia Health-Lisbon Clinic in Lisbon, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Lisbon Clinic
    819 Main St, Lisbon, ND 58054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Bruce Larson, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1265470371
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Larson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larson works at Essentia Health-Lisbon Clinic in Lisbon, ND. View the full address on Dr. Larson’s profile.

    Dr. Larson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

