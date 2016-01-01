Dr. Bruce Larson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Larson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Larson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lisbon, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Dr. Larson works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Lisbon Clinic819 Main St, Lisbon, ND 58054 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
About Dr. Bruce Larson, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265470371
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Larson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
Dr. Larson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.