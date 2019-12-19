Dr. Bruce Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Larson, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Larson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Larson works at
Locations
Swedish Medical Center-first Hill747 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-2230
Swedish Medical Center-ballard5300 Tallman Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 320-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Larson, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1003823840
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Psychiatry
