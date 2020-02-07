Dr. Bruce Lanser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Lanser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Lanser, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Lanser works at
Denver - Jackson1400 Jackson St # A542, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (720) 764-6504Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
He is an amazing doctor. He is knowledgeable as well as personable. I have recommended him to a number of friends, and am thankful for all the help he has given my children.
- Pediatrics
- English
- University Of Colorado
- University of Texas Southwest Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
