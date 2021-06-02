Overview

Dr. Bruce Lachterman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Lachterman works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

