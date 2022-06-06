Dr. Kressel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Kressel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Kressel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.
Locations
The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 660-6500
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
On June 1st 2022, I traveled from another state to visit Dr. Kressel for a second opinion concerning my cancer. Not only did I get many of my questions and concerns answered but he was so patience and I did not feel rushed. He took his time answering all my questions and I had a list of them (smile). He was knowledgeable and informative which left me with a clear understanding of my condition and options. I found him to be very thorough during and after my visit. I traveled almost 3 hours one way to see him and left my appointment feeling impowered and well informed. I was very impressed with him. It was definitely a worth while visit indeed.(smile). I would strongly recommend him to anyone looking for a patience, attentive, thorough and knowledgeable oncologist. Thank you Dr. Kressel!!!
About Dr. Bruce Kressel, MD
- English
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
