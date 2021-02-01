Overview

Dr. Bruce Kornfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Collins, CO.



Dr. Kornfeld works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1006 Centre Ave in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Laramie, WY and Wray, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Ringworm and Tinea Versicolor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.