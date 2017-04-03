Dr. Bruce Koplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Koplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Koplan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cape Cod Hospital and Kent Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 75 Francis St Fl 3, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (857) 307-4000
University Orthopedics Inc.100 BUTLER DR, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 681-4996
Kent County Memorial Hospital455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 681-4996
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Kent Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I NEEDED AN ABLATION, FOR ATRIAL TACHYCARDIA, & A REPLACEMENT FOR MY PACEMAKER. I "GOOGLED" HIM & WAS VERY IMPRESSED WITH HIS POSITION & REPUTATION. THE PROCEDURE SEEMS TO HAVE GONE VERY WELL & I NOW FEEL GREAT! I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO RESERVATIONS IN RECOMMENDING HIM CFGJ. MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1083663298
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
