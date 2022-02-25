Overview

Dr. Bruce Kole, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Kole works at Southfield Neurological in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.