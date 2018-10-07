Overview

Dr. Bruce Kohrman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Kohrman works at South Miami Neurology, First Choice Neurology in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Cerebrovascular Disease and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.