Dr. Bruce Kohrman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohrman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Kohrman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Kohrman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Kohrman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Miami Office6200 Sunset Dr Ste 305, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohrman?
Excellent. Explains my condition and treatment. Listens to me and inspires confidence. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Bruce Kohrman, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1053321604
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohrman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohrman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohrman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohrman works at
Dr. Kohrman has seen patients for Vertigo, Cerebrovascular Disease and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohrman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohrman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohrman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohrman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohrman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.