Dr. Bruce Koffler, MD
Dr. Bruce Koffler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Koffler Vision Group120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 431, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-4631
- Saint Joseph East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
I would highly recommend Dr. Koffler, giving him a five star rating. He is a Fuch's Dystrophy Specialist. And I trust my vision to him, and have for many, many years. Don't miss the chance to be a patient of Dr. Koffler. Your won't regret it.
About Dr. Bruce Koffler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1255441341
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown U Hosp
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Koffler has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koffler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
