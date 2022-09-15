Dr. Bruce Klugherz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klugherz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Klugherz, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Klugherz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Klugherz works at
Locations
Abington Medical Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Hes the best
About Dr. Bruce Klugherz, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klugherz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klugherz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klugherz works at
Dr. Klugherz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klugherz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Klugherz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klugherz.
