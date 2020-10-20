Overview

Dr. Bruce Kletscher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Kletscher works at Arizona Urology Specialists in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.