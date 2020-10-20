Dr. Bruce Kletscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kletscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Kletscher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Kletscher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Kletscher works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Associates Ltd202 E Earll Dr Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 264-4431
-
2
Arizona Urology Specialists - Phoenix1313 E Osborn Rd Ste B150, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 264-4431
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Broadspire
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Compusys
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBMS
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Kaiser Permanente
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- Midwest Life
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- Prudential
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- TPA
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kletscher?
Dr. Kletscher is well informed and I trust him completely.
About Dr. Bruce Kletscher, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285608265
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- St. Cloud University, St. Cloud, Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kletscher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kletscher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kletscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kletscher works at
Dr. Kletscher has seen patients for Polyuria, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kletscher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kletscher speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kletscher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kletscher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kletscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kletscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.