Overview

Dr. Bruce Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic and F.F. Thompson Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Canandaigua Orthopedic Assocs in Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.