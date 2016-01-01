Dr. Bruce Kessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Kessel, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Kessel, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Kessel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-5027Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kessel?
About Dr. Bruce Kessel, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1972550523
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessel works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.