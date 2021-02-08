Dr. Bruce Kerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Kerner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Kerner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Ohio Health Colon and Rectal Surgery4882 E Main St Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 864-1000
-
2
OhioHeatlh Colon and Rectal Surgeons2030 Stringtown Rd Ste 210, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 864-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life.
About Dr. Bruce Kerner, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659357333
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ/Rw Johnson Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- St Vincent Hospital Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerner has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kerner speaks Spanish.
