Dr. Bruce Kenwood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Kenwood, DO
Overview
Dr. Bruce Kenwood, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kenwood works at
Locations
-
1
Steward Cardiology Associates - West Jordan3570 W 9000 S Ste 110, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 203-4662
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
- Mountain Point Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kenwood?
I am very happy with the treatment i receive from Dr. Kenwood and would recommend him to all. But you can not reach his staff directly with any concerns. They do not answer the phone as their recorded message always says they "are with patients". You must always leave a message and hope you are available when they return your call. Horrible way to run an office (i am not blaming the Doctor).
About Dr. Bruce Kenwood, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1144279019
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC
- Walter Reed AMC
- Walter Reed AMC
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenwood accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kenwood using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kenwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenwood works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.