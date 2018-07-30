Overview

Dr. Bruce Kenwood, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kenwood works at Steward Cardiology Associates - West Jordan in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.