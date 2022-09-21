Dr. Bruce Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Kaplan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Locations
Eye Specialists of Illinois444 N Northwest Hwy Ste 360, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 823-2127
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR Kaplan is an excellent eye doctor. He does a complete exam and I feel my eyes are in good hands. Hes done surgery on me for glaucoma. He’s easy to talk to and very personable and caring.
About Dr. Bruce Kaplan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.