Dr. Bruce Kalmin, MD

Gastroenterology
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bruce Kalmin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.

Dr. Kalmin works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA, Canton, GA and Blairsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Saint Joseph's
    5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 257-9000
  2. 2
    Aga LLC
    900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 308, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 468-6242
  3. 3
    Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates LLC
    2001 Professional Way Ste 250, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 926-5459
  4. 4
    Canton Office
    210 Oakside Ln Ste C, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 593-1295
  5. 5
    Blairsville
    218 Hospital Dr Ste C, Blairsville, GA 30512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 841-1337
  6. 6
    Canton West
    320 Hospital Rd Ste 320, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 593-1295
  7. 7
    Aga LLC
    2020 Cumming Hwy Ste 102, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 593-1295

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee

Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis

Enteritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Jul 08, 2022
    Dr. Kalmin was on call at Northside and helped save my life 5 years ago from a gastric bleed - seen him ever since for all my GI needs. He takes his craft very seriously and the health and needs of his patients.
    Duane Nelson — Jul 08, 2022
