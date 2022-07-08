Overview

Dr. Bruce Kalmin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Kalmin works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA, Canton, GA and Blairsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.