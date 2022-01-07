Dr. Bruce Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Kahn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Scripps Clinic3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-9080
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
I got a myomectomy via robotically assisted laparoscopy by Dr Khan. He is knowledgeable, patient, reassuring, confident and positive. The last three qualities are what made me comfortable to go ahead with the surgery with him. I had a 15cm* 14cm fibroid which weighed 1200 grams in my abdomen area! Multiple doctors told me to get it removed and that they recommend a C-section type incision to get it out since it was so big. However Dr Kahn recommended to do it via Laparoscopy which is much less invasive. He explained the whole procedure to me, answered all my questions, was very friendly and assured me that he could get the huge fibroid out without a problem (and that's exactly what happened). I recovered within 2 weeks (which is what was told to me) and now feel perfectly fine to do all daily activities. Highly recommend.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French and Spanish
- Abington Meml Hospital
- Cedars Sinai MC
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kahn speaks Arabic, Chinese, French and Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.