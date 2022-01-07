Overview

Dr. Bruce Kahn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Kahn works at Scripps Clinic Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.