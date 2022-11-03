See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Bruce Kadz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (44)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bruce Kadz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.

Dr. Kadz works at KADZ BRUCE MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kadz Bruce MD
    416 N Bedford Dr Ste 406, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 276-3662

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 44 ratings
Patient Ratings (44)
5 Star
(34)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Nov 03, 2022
Thank you dr kadz I’m very thankful for my tummy tuck if your looking for work done on body or face this is the place to go
Tabatha white — Nov 03, 2022
About Dr. Bruce Kadz, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1922209857
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
