Dr. Bruce Kadz, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Kadz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Locations
Kadz Bruce MD416 N Bedford Dr Ste 406, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 276-3662
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you dr kadz I’m very thankful for my tummy tuck if your looking for work done on body or face this is the place to go
About Dr. Bruce Kadz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922209857
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.