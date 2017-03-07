Dr. Bruce Kaczander, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaczander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Kaczander, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They completed their fellowship with American College of Foot & Ankle Orthopedics & Medicine
Dr. Kaczander works at
Michigan Foot and Ankle Center14555 Levan Rd Ste E302, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 591-6625Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Michigan Foot and Ankle Center P.c.24725 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 270, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 353-9300Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had Dr. Kaczander remove my bunion and straiten my second toe. I had put it off for many years because I thought it would be too painful. I did not experience any pain. I had a pain pump for the first four days and after that I was fine. I should have done it sooner. I am 83 years old and would highly recommend Dr, Kaczander
- English
- American College of Foot & Ankle Orthopedics & Medicine
- Straith Memorial Hospital, Podiatric Surgical Residency - 1981
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine - 1981
- Michigan State University, BS in Physiology -1976
