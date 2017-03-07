See All Podiatrists in Livonia, MI
Dr. Bruce Kaczander, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bruce Kaczander, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bruce Kaczander, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They completed their fellowship with American College of Foot & Ankle Orthopedics & Medicine

Dr. Kaczander works at The Michigan Foot And Ankle Center in Livonia, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ryon Wiska, DPM
Dr. Ryon Wiska, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM
Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM
8 (43)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Foot and Ankle Center
    14555 Levan Rd Ste E302, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 591-6625
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Michigan Foot and Ankle Center P.c.
    24725 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 270, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 353-9300
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaczander?

    Mar 07, 2017
    I had Dr. Kaczander remove my bunion and straiten my second toe. I had put it off for many years because I thought it would be too painful. I did not experience any pain. I had a pain pump for the first four days and after that I was fine. I should have done it sooner. I am 83 years old and would highly recommend Dr, Kaczander
    Clinton Twp. MI — Mar 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Kaczander, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bruce Kaczander, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaczander to family and friends

    Dr. Kaczander's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kaczander

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bruce Kaczander, DPM.

    About Dr. Bruce Kaczander, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518963628
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College of Foot & Ankle Orthopedics & Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Straith Memorial Hospital, Podiatric Surgical Residency - 1981
    Residency
    Internship
    • Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine - 1981
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University, BS in Physiology -1976
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Kaczander, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaczander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaczander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaczander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaczander has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaczander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaczander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaczander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaczander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaczander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bruce Kaczander, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.