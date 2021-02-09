Dr. Bruce Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Jones, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from 1989 - University of Nebraska, Omaha, NE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic Cardiac Thoracic2115 S Fremont Ave Ste 5000, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-3960
Cape Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgeons3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 358, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (855) 469-7362
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Missouri
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Valentines Day 2011! Dr. Jones performed open heart surgery on me to replace a defective Aortic valve. Before my surgery his easy manner and ability to clearly answer my questions calmed my anxiety. His expertise as a surgeon is clear to me every day. I have lived these past ten years without any limitations resulting from my affliction or my surgery. He did that.
About Dr. Bruce Jones, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1679531453
Education & Certifications
- 2000 - Texas Heart Institute, Houston, TX
- 1996 - National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, MD
- 1990 - University of Virginia Hospital, Charlottesville, VA
- 1989 - University of Nebraska, Omaha, NE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
