Dr. Bruce Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Johnson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Northwest Rheumatology, 800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 4003, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, (847) 364-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was very good. He is a quiet but very caring doctor. Answered all my questions and I definitely trust him. He’s reserved but in a good way. The office girls are very nice.
About Dr. Bruce Johnson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1912043621
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Chicago Il
- University of Illinois
- University of Illinois
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis.
Speaks Polish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. Overall rating: 2.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.