Overview

Dr. Bruce Johnson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Johnson works at Northwest Rheumatology Specialists in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.