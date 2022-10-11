Overview

Dr. Bruce Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ooltewah, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Johnson works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah in Ooltewah, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

