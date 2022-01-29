See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pompano Beach, FL
Dr. Bruce Janke, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bruce Janke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health North.

Dr. Janke works at East Coast Orthopaedics in Pompano Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Coast Orthopaedics
    1201 E Sample Rd Fl 2, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 751-2979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Approach Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritic Hip Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritic Knee Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthritic Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Acromioplasty Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Computer-Assisted Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Debridement Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Lateral Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Medial Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Meniscectomy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Surgery, Trauma Chevron Icon
Synvisc® Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Total Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Uni-Compartmental Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 29, 2022
    Dr bruce Jenke and his staff are all wonderful! I can’t say enough good things about them!
    Margaret Geraci — Jan 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruce Janke, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942243886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Janke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janke works at East Coast Orthopaedics in Pompano Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Janke’s profile.

    Dr. Janke has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Janke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

