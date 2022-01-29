Dr. Bruce Janke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Janke, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Janke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health North.
Dr. Janke works at
East Coast Orthopaedics1201 E Sample Rd Fl 2, Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr bruce Jenke and his staff are all wonderful! I can’t say enough good things about them!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942243886
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Janke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janke works at
Dr. Janke has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Janke speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Janke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.