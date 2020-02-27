Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Jackson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
Cor Healthcare Medical Associates520 N Prospect Ave Ste 300, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 372-5208
COR Healthcare Medical Assocs2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 257-0508
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been wonderful for my grandfather. Really explains things and cares about is patients.
About Dr. Bruce Jackson, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jackson speaks Greek.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.