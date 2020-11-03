Dr. Bruce Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Hughes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, Cass County Memorial Hospital, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Madison County Memorial Hospital, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 358-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Buena Vista Regional Medical Center
- Cass County Memorial Hospital
- Clarinda Regional Health Center
- Grinnell Regional Medical Center
- Madison County Memorial Hospital
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Really listens to my concerns, and empathizes. Clear, conscience, and keeps me up to date on research.
About Dr. Bruce Hughes, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
