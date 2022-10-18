Dr. Hudkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Hudkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Hudkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Hudkins works at
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Specialists of Tulsa Llp6802 S Olympia Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74132 Directions (918) 388-2398Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 11:30am
Memorial Surgery Center8131 S Memorial Dr Ste 107, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 252-5114
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hudkins saved my life when I had Mastoiditis. He is a great Dr. Who cares about his patients.
About Dr. Bruce Hudkins, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
