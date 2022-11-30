Overview

Dr. Bruce Horowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Mckay Dee Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Horowitz works at University of Utah Health - Northern Utah Kidney Specialists in Ogden, UT with other offices in Farmington, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.