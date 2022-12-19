Overview

Dr. Bruce Hook, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their residency with Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania



Dr. Hook works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Nashua, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.