Dr. Bruce Holstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Holstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Holstein works at
Lexington Psychiatric & Couseling Assoc.35 Bedford St Ste 17, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (781) 937-7034
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holstein is a fabulous and caring psychiatrist. He has my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Bruce Holstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
