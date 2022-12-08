Dr. Bruce Holladay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holladay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Holladay, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Holladay, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY.
Dr. Holladay works at
Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-2663Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:45pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers8726 US HIGHWAY 42, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 301-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holladay?
I asked my VA Orthopedic Surgeon who he would have to perform surgery on his Mother. Without hesitation he said, "Dr. Holladay!" From the first day and every visit up to this one year post-surgery visit, Dr. Holladay has always been a sincere and caring individual. Pre-surgery for my rotator cuff repair, I told him I suffer from PTSD. He called ME a Badass for serving in the Armed Forces and how HE Looked up to US. "I'm going to take good care of you. You're going to be fine, I Promise." I was and still am, thanks to the great work he did, rehabilitation, follow-ups, and just feeling good about everything when I would go to OrthoCincy to see him and his staff. I was seen by other Doctors for my shoulder and It did not go well. I'm Blessed to have made it through those experiences and to have Dr. Holladay make it right. You will not find a better Team of Professionals in this Region than OrthoCincy. Get it Done Right the first time!
About Dr. Bruce Holladay, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- English
- 1548262793
Education & Certifications
- Mount Carmel Medical Center
- Depauw University, Greencastle, In
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holladay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holladay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holladay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holladay works at
Dr. Holladay has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holladay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Holladay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holladay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holladay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holladay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.