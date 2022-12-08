See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Edgewood, KY
Dr. Bruce Holladay, MD

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
4 (48)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bruce Holladay, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. 

Dr. Holladay works at OrthoCincy in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Florence, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc
    560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:45pm - 5:00pm
    Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers
    8726 US HIGHWAY 42, Florence, KY 41042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Charles G Knight — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Bruce Holladay, MD

    Specialties
    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548262793
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mount Carmel Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Depauw University, Greencastle, In
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Holladay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holladay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holladay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holladay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holladay has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holladay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Holladay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holladay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holladay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holladay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

