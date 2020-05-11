Dr. Bruce Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Hoffman, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Hoffman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Roxborough Memorial Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Philadelphia7908 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Roxborough Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hoffman is one of the most caring and helpful physicians that I have ever encountered. He is direct and clear about medical issues and is willing to spend as much time as possible listening to your feelings and needs. In our last meeting and in our recent Teledoc meeting, Dr Hoffman handled a very complex issue that ai am having by calling numerous colleagues in order to try to work out what the best way to deal with this. One most impressive thing about Dr Hoffman is his promptness in returning calls. I am very impressed by his commitment to his patients he's warm, friendly and is always there to assist.
About Dr. Bruce Hoffman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Hosp. of the Med. Col. of Penn.
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.