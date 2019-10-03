Dr. Bruce Hoffen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Hoffen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Hoffen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
1
Florida Neurohealth515 W State Road 434 Ste 205, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 332-5141
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Hoffen for ten years. He listens to you, talks with you re: your treatment options and is very supportive of the patient. The staff is friendly and helpful. I have never had a problem getting into the office on short-notice, they are very accommodating. I would recommend Dr. Hoffen.
About Dr. Bruce Hoffen, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1447241054
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Hoffen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffen has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffen.
