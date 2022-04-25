Dr. Bruce Hewett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Hewett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Locations
NorthBay Health Primary Care - Vacaville421 Nut Tree Rd Ste 140, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He began treating my son as a newborn. He saved my sons life. At 6 weeks old my son had a bowel obstruction and he knew just by his scream that it was a life threatening issue. All the other dr said he had a stomach virus but Dr Hewett came in and took him upstairs for pictures and we immediately airlifted him to Children's hospital in Oakland for emergency surgery which saved his life. My son is 19 now and doing amazing. He was his pediatrician for about 6 years before we left the country for military service.
About Dr. Bruce Hewett, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1710932660
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hewett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hewett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hewett works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewett.
