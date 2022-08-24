See All Plastic Surgeons in Denton, TX
Dr. Bruce Hermann, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bruce Hermann, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (9)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bruce Hermann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Hermann works at Paul A. Critelli MD in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Brobst, MD
Dr. Robert Brobst, MD
8 (171)
View Profile
Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD
Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD
10 (84)
View Profile
Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD
Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD
10 (11)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Breast Plastic Surgery Center P.A.
    2900 N Interstate 35 Ste 409, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 387-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hermann?

    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr. Hermann and his staff are awesome. Always takes the time to answer my questions and very informative. He does amazing work.
    — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Hermann, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bruce Hermann, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hermann to family and friends

    Dr. Hermann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hermann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bruce Hermann, MD.

    About Dr. Bruce Hermann, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952433955
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hermann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hermann works at Paul A. Critelli MD in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hermann’s profile.

    Dr. Hermann has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bruce Hermann, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.