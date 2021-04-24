Overview

Dr. Bruce Haupt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, Montgomery General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Haupt works at Orthoclinic THSPP in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.