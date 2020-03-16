Dr. Bruce Haughey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haughey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Haughey, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Haughey, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Auckland, Faculty Of Medicine And Health Science and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Haughey works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at Celebration410 Celebration Pl Ste 305, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am so impressed with this Dr.’s group. My mother was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. Our Oncology Dr.’s recommended having Dr. Haughey take a look at her case. We were so anxious going in because of what were told. I had never seen my mother so worried, understandably so. The wait was minimal. Dr. Haughey walked in and there was an immediate sense of calm. He was so caring and listened to all of our concerns. He examined my mom and his confidence and method of explanation made us decide to go with his suggestions. We are so glad we did. Our interactions with Vanessa, his assistant, were absolutely wonderful. She was so pleasant and explained everything she was going to do prior to doing it. Celia, the SLP was so friendly and also very professional. I can recommend Dr. Haughey and his team with absolute confidence! They are the reason that my mother is CANCER FREE!!!! Your kindness and amazing ability have given me my mother back and given my mother her life back.
About Dr. Bruce Haughey, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English, German
- 1174549398
Education & Certifications
- Skull Base and Neuro-Otology, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics|University Iowa|University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Auckland Hospital|Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Otolaryngology|University Auckland Hosps
- Waikato Hospital
- University Of Auckland, Faculty Of Medicine And Health Science
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haughey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haughey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haughey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haughey has seen patients for Oral Cancer and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haughey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haughey speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Haughey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haughey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haughey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haughey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.