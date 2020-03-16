Overview

Dr. Bruce Haughey, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Auckland, Faculty Of Medicine And Health Science and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Haughey works at Adventhealth Medical Group Otolaryngology And Head And Neck Surgery At Celebration in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

