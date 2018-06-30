Dr. Bruce Hartwig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Hartwig, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Hartwig, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Hartwig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Janet A Betchkal MD PA3 Shircliff Way Ste 752, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 389-6226
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartwig?
I am 21 years old & didn't have much experience with Dr.'s, in fact I was afraid of them. Dr. Hartwig kept me calm & ran some tests on me & diagnosed what was causing my problems. He took the time to explain it to me so that I could understand. He put me on medication that made me feel worse, so I contacted him & he immediately changed the medication & the dosage. What a difference he has made in the quality of my life for the past 2 years! I would highly recommend him to friends & family!
About Dr. Bruce Hartwig, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1619974946
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartwig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartwig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartwig works at
Dr. Hartwig has seen patients for Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartwig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartwig. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartwig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.