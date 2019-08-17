Overview

Dr. Bruce Harman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Harman works at Medical Experts Of Texas in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.