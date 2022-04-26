Overview

Dr. Bruce Hairston, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hairston works at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.