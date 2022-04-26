Dr. Bruce Hairston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hairston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Hairston, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Hairston, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hairston works at
Locations
-
1
East Tennessee Medical Group266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 268-2600Tuesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hairston?
He is the best! Truly cares about pain you are having and doing all he can to help alleviate it
About Dr. Bruce Hairston, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1679517981
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Brown University School of Medicine
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hairston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hairston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hairston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hairston works at
Dr. Hairston has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hairston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hairston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hairston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hairston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hairston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.