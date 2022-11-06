See All General Dentists in Tecumseh, MI
Dr. Bruce Hagelthorn, DDS

Dentistry
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bruce Hagelthorn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tecumseh, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan School of Dentistry.

Dr. Hagelthorn works at Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Tecumseh in Tecumseh, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Tecumseh
    3085 W RUSSELL RD, Tecumseh, MI 49286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 423-2135
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 06, 2022
    So far he's been very informative, very gentle and patient. I have to have a molar extracted and I ended up having a silent anxiety attack in the chair before he started my filling. I quietly told him what was going on and he said he would just do the filling. He wrote me a referral to see a dental surgeon for nitrous anesthesia to calm my nerves. I wasn't treated badly, judged, or looked at sideways. Very much appreciated! The filling turned out wonderful!
    Donna Marie Pervine — Nov 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Hagelthorn, DDS
    About Dr. Bruce Hagelthorn, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • 1447301775
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan School of Dentistry
