Overview

Dr. Bruce Grossman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Grossman works at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Behavioral Health Center in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.