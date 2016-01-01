Overview

Dr. Bruce Gordon, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton, The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Gordon works at Texas Urology Specialists in Plano, TX with other offices in Bridgeport, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.